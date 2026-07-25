7th Annual July 4th Celebration for SEVC

In 2020, as a medical officer with the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, I organized a small July 4th celebration at a Veterans-only nursing home during the COVID-19 pandemic. It brought joy and gratitude to residents and reminded them they weren't forgotten. The success led to a bigger show in 2021, funded by volunteers and donors like you.





As a third-generation military member, I come from a long line of service: my grandfather served in the Army during WWII, was captured during the Battle of the Bulge, and remained a POW until VE Day; my father served during the Cold War, including the Missile Crisis; my brother served in the Army Airborne; and I carried on the tradition in the National Guard. Our team of volunteers, almost all of whom are veterans themselves, pours its heart into this event each year because we know the sacrifices made and the bonds formed in uniform. It's our way of giving back to those who paved the path for us.





That spirit carried us through 2025, when we once again honored our heroes with a July 4th celebration, creating moments of connection for those who've given so much.





Now, in 2026—our nation's 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence—we're proud to keep this patriotic tradition alive for these deserving veterans, many of whom are homebound by age but whose sacrifices remain timeless.





Help us reach our fundraising goal so we can host this private event for the residents and staff. Donate today to the 4th of July cheer for our veteran heroes. Please share this post and join us in making a difference—every penny counts!