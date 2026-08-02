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Family in need

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$200 USD

Fundraiser created byPatrick Pierce

Fundraiser funds will be received by Patrick Pierce

Family in need

Hi, my name is Patrick. I have three precious children who are in a bad situation. Their mother has developed a severe mental health condition and turned her family's "support" into a weapon. I have been trying to bring a resolution to this situation outside of court and law enforcement, but after 2+ years of efforts, this was never an option unfortunately. In essence this is a financial extortion scheme using my wife and children as collateral pawns. My wife is as much a victim as the children in this as I see it.

This is a complicated and difficult situation that I am trying hard to comprehend and resolve peacefully. Any financial help that you offer will be spent in a modest and thrifty manner. It may take more than the $15,000 that I have set as a goal, but I can produce any further expenses through hard work and dedication once I have created some momentum.

I need help with:

Legal expenses. 

Mental health treatment for my wife. 

Family debt due to the circumstances involved. 

Home repairs and maintenance (lots of repairs unfortunately).

..... and a great deal more.


The family home sat fallow for over a year, because I gave my wife exclusive legal rights to live in it, in an attempt to get the children back into their own home..... she never returned and our children are still after 2+ years at their grandmothers crowded home without many needs for their education and in a hostile environment. I gave in early to all of my wife's demands in attempt to deescalate and give the children temporary stability. I was unrepresented in court, and the family was behaving violently and used psychologically manipulative tactics that broke me mentally and I was physically affected by the stress on top of the financial situation. I couldn't have fought her attorney alone regardless.... Mr. Silverman if anyone is aware of his reputation.

The best way I have been able to describe this situation as a whole is, "a psychological nightmare". My children have been under duress in many ways and told such things as, "mothers love children more than fathers"........ I hesitate to say much more out of request from my oldest son to not air out the dirty laundry as much as possible that has built up. I can privately show anyone who genuinely cares (or doubts) some home video that is highly disturbing. video footage that I only possess because of the security cameras I installed in fear of waking up to a gang beating in the middle of the night after I returned to our vacant resident. The hostility of these people is unpredictable other than its consistency. 

I am a hairstylist by trade and eager to work for any money that I am trying to raise, but I am past the limit of my earning potential at my management position in the franchise I serve. I honestly need help, and I don't want free money. Anything that you or the people in your circle can do to help would be a blessing to all of us.

I would be happy to donate my time to charity, such as rest homes, homeless shelters, or anything of the sort if I can get financial backing through donations. If you are aware of any church or philanthropic organization that would support me in this angle, please connect me with them. It would please me to give back to the comunity if I can receive financial backing in my family troubles.

Contact me at 984-334-9541 and I would be happy to come to you with my tools and service any hair needs in your household and I have created a space to in our home if you would rather come to me. Text message is preferred because of time management issues. 


*********************************************

To help me get established locally in a salon, please use this alternative campaign. Thank you very much everyone who participates in my efforts. I WILL make all of us successful!!!! These children deserve a future. 

https://givesendgo.com/Cuttingforafuture?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=Cuttingforafuture

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