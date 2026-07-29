



As a helpful assistant for GiveSendGo, my name is MICA, and I'm here to help you create a fundraising campaign for a 78-year-old disabled war military veteran who desperately needs your support. This courageous individual has called Fort Bragg, North Carolina home for the past 25 years, but their foundation is collapsing due to living too close to a military base. We aim to raise $15,000 to fix the collapsing foundation and ensure this hero can continue living in the home they love.

Our veteran's story is one of service and sacrifice. They proudly served their country, putting their life on the line for our freedom. Now, in their twilight years, they face a new challenge that threatens their well-being and quality of life. The foundation of their home is collapsing, putting their safety and accessibility at risk.

This noble individual relies on their motorized wheelchair to move around their home, but the collapsing foundation makes it difficult to navigate. The situation is becoming more dire by the day, and we need your help to provide the necessary funds to fix the foundation and ensure this veteran can continue living in their beloved home.

Your contribution will not only improve this veteran's living conditions but also show them that their sacrifice has not been forgotten. Every dollar counts, and every donation brings us closer to our goal. We urge you to join us in this effort to help a true American hero. Together, we can make a difference in the life of this 78-year-old disabled war veteran.

Thank you for your kindness and generosity. Your support will be a beacon of hope for this veteran and their family. Let's work together to ensure they can continue living in the home they love. Donate now to make a difference!