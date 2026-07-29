7.8 Earthquake Destroyed Our Community – Families

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake changed our lives in just a few terrifying seconds. Homes collapsed, walls cracked, and entire families ran out into the streets with nothing but the clothes they were wearing.

In our community, many families have lost everything. Houses are no longer safe to live in, and some are completely destroyed. People who once had stable homes are now sleeping outside, afraid of aftershocks and uncertain of what tomorrow will bring.

Children are crying at night because they are scared and cold. Elderly people are struggling without proper shelter. Parents are doing everything they can just to keep their families safe and fed, but they have very little left.

This disaster has left many of our neighbors in urgent need of help.





How your donation will help:

Your support will go directly to:

Temporary shelter (tents, tarpaulins, emergency housing) Food and clean drinking water Clothing, blankets, and hygiene kits Basic medicines and first aid supplies Support to rebuild damaged homes

Every donation will go directly to affected families in our community.





Why your help matters:

These are not strangers. They are hardworking families who never expected to lose everything in a single moment. Your kindness can help bring them safety, dignity, and hope again.

Even a small donation can make a big difference in someone’s life right now.

If you are unable to donate, please share this campaign. Your share may reach someone who can help save a family.





Proof / Situation:

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck our area, causing widespread damage Many homes in our community are severely damaged or destroyed Families are currently displaced and living in unsafe conditions Aftershocks continue, making it dangerous to return home

(Photos and videos of the affected area will be uploaded here for transparency and updates.)





From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this difficult time.

Together, we can help these families rebuild their lives.

BULA, GENERAL SANTOS CITY PHILIPPINES

MARIELLE MAE GALO