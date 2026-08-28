GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Saratoga The Turning Point Feature Film Project

Goal$25,000,000 USD
Raised$5,041 USD

Fundraiser created byMark Orourke

Fundraiser funds will be received by Saratoga 1777 LLC

Saratoga The Turning Point Feature Film Project

UPDATE: Our primary focus, and a pressing project priority, revolves around securing the initial $100,000 needed to fund the production of a Torch (5-minute pilot). This pilot is crucial for the project's submission to Angel Studios. If you are not familiar with Angel Studios, please click here.

Fellow Patriots (Citizens) and Veterans,

Thank you for your service to our nation and your unwavering dedication to preserving our nation's history. America’s veterans and patriots have always helped overcome the darkness with the light of their courage and their love of liberty and country. It is this courage and love that has fueled the sacred fire of liberty from our very founding until the present moment. You are the light of our nation and remain what is best and most noble about our cherished Republic.

I truly hope this message finds you well and filled with the same spirit of determination, optimism, and resilience that has defined our beloved nation since its founding. Today, I’m reaching out to you as part of a dedicated team that is working on a truly special project that is focused on Saratoga, the decisive turning point of the American War for Independence, a stirring triumph that remains one of the most important victories in American and world history. We simply need your timely help to bring this veteran owned, independent feature film project to the finish line. Hollywood is not going to tell this story. It is up to America’s veterans and fellow patriots to do so. Together, let's bring this forgotten story to the widest possible audience via the silver screen. 

"Saratoga: The Turning Point" is more than just an independent feature film project. It is a long, overdue tribute to the unwavering courage and sacrifice of those who heroically served during the American War for Independence. In doing so, we will shine a light on the heroes of Bennington, Oriskany, Stanwix, and Saratoga who kept the sacred fire of liberty burning during one of the darkest hours of the American Revolution. The surge of citizens soldiers that swelled the ranks of the outmatched American Army that was preparing to meet General Burgoyne’s seemingly invincible force in New York’s Upper Hudson Valley, came when they were needed most, and all appeared to be lost. Well, just as our young nation needed a miracle in the early autumn of 1777, this noble, independent feature film project truly needs a miracle now as well. We are hoping and praying that your generosity and collective help will be this very miracle. Please help us keep the fire of this promising project burning brightly so that this story can soon be compellingly brought to the widest possible audience. 

Our mission is clear: we aim to expertly tell the story of the miracles of the complete victories at Bennington and Saratoga in a way that rivals iconic masterpieces in cinematic history such as Dances with Wolves, Last of the Mohicans, and Saving Private Ryan. We will vividly and evocatively depict the dramatic events and autumn grandeur that set New York's Upper Hudson Valley ablaze in 1777. We owe it to those who served and sacrificed to ensure that this seemingly forgotten story is told to the widest possible audience both domestically and internationally. One of project’s goals is to bring sustained awareness of the grandeur of New York's Adirondack Mountains and Champlain, Hudson, and Mohawk Valley regions to emphasize the role that these stunningly beautiful places played in saving America’s fight for independence. This project aims to help rightfully elevate New York's "Turning Point Trail" to the level of recognition long enjoyed by Boston's iconic "Freedom Trail." If this goal is achieved, tourists will come again and again, in the years ahead and over the generations, to learn about the pivotal role that New York played in saving America’s fight for independence in 1777. 

The Battles of Bennington and Saratoga in the Upper Hudson Valley – along with the sacrifice in the Mohawk Valley in 1777 – directly paved the way for the crucial Franco-American relationship as these complete and strategic victories enabled Benjamin Franklin to forge a desperately needed alliance with France. These stirring but unexpected providential triumphs were also the reason for the observance of the first national American thanksgiving. As we approach October 17th, "Turning Point Day," the day that we are officially launching this project, we need your help to ensure that the service and sacrifice of these patriots is never forgotten. This day – when church bells should be rung, skies–illuminated with fireworks, and moments of silence observed – and this project will honor those who did their part when all seemed lost, and America desperately needed a miracle. 

To my fellow veterans and patriots: your help is urgently needed. I solemnly ask you to join this mission that we simply can’t accomplish without you. Together, we can bring this story to the world. If we band together to accomplish the vision of creating a motion picture masterpiece, it will be wonderfully fitting way to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the turning point of the American War for Independence. Veterans always get the job done and accomplish the mission on time. That is why I am counting on all of you. 

We need your help to raise the film's budget of $125 million over the next 18 to 24 months. This is a lot of money, but if America’s 16.5 million veterans, their families, and friends each contribute a modest amount, we can quickly reach this goal. Solemn-stewardship pledge: please know that your generous financial support will be used very effectively, honestly, and transparently. What could be better than America's veterans and fellow patriots banding together to tell this compelling story? Please join our crucial mission and make a generous donation towards this worthy project that was started more than 10 years ago. Together, we can bring this forgotten story to the world. The soldiers who served and sacrificed in the Adirondacks, Champlain, Hudson, and Mohawk Valleys in the summer and fall of 1777 – to save America’s fight for independence - bravely did their part when it mattered most. Now, let's do our part. Let’s keep the sacred fire of liberty burning for future generations. Please spread the word and help us accomplish this mission. 

With deep gratitude, 

Mark O’Rourke, Esq. 
Producer/Managing Member
Saratoga 1777 LLC
Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees
Raised: $839 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Support 20 Students Pursuing Medical Degrees

I am raising funds to support 20 hardworking and talented students who are pursuing their education but come from families that are unable to provide...

Loading...

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Memorial
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,270 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

UPDATE 8.27-- Mitch entered into eternal rest.Please continue supporting & uplifting in prayer my aunt Brenda, his children, grandchildren and man...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $11,000 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve