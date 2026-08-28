Saratoga The Turning Point Feature Film Project

UPDATE: Our primary focus, and a pressing project priority, revolves around securing the initial $100,000 needed to fund the production of a Torch (5-minute pilot). This pilot is crucial for the project's submission to Angel Studios. If you are not familiar with Angel Studios, please click here





Fellow Patriots (Citizens) and Veterans,



Thank you for your service to our nation and your unwavering dedication to preserving our nation's history. America’s veterans and patriots have always helped overcome the darkness with the light of their courage and their love of liberty and country. It is this courage and love that has fueled the sacred fire of liberty from our very founding until the present moment. You are the light of our nation and remain what is best and most noble about our cherished Republic.





I truly hope this message finds you well and filled with the same spirit of determination, optimism, and resilience that has defined our beloved nation since its founding. Today, I’m reaching out to you as part of a dedicated team that is working on a truly special project that is focused on Saratoga, the decisive turning point of the American War for Independence, a stirring triumph that remains one of the most important victories in American and world history. We simply need your timely help to bring this veteran owned, independent feature film project to the finish line. Hollywood is not going to tell this story. It is up to America’s veterans and fellow patriots to do so. Together, let's bring this forgotten story to the widest possible audience via the silver screen.





"Saratoga: The Turning Point" is more than just an independent feature film project. It is a long, overdue tribute to the unwavering courage and sacrifice of those who heroically served during the American War for Independence. In doing so, we will shine a light on the heroes of Bennington, Oriskany, Stanwix, and Saratoga who kept the sacred fire of liberty burning during one of the darkest hours of the American Revolution. The surge of citizens soldiers that swelled the ranks of the outmatched American Army that was preparing to meet General Burgoyne’s seemingly invincible force in New York’s Upper Hudson Valley, came when they were needed most, and all appeared to be lost. Well, just as our young nation needed a miracle in the early autumn of 1777, this noble, independent feature film project truly needs a miracle now as well. We are hoping and praying that your generosity and collective help will be this very miracle. Please help us keep the fire of this promising project burning brightly so that this story can soon be compellingly brought to the widest possible audience.





Our mission is clear: we aim to expertly tell the story of the miracles of the complete victories at Bennington and Saratoga in a way that rivals iconic masterpieces in cinematic history such as Dances with Wolves, Last of the Mohicans, and Saving Private Ryan. We will vividly and evocatively depict the dramatic events and autumn grandeur that set New York's Upper Hudson Valley ablaze in 1777. We owe it to those who served and sacrificed to ensure that this seemingly forgotten story is told to the widest possible audience both domestically and internationally. One of project’s goals is to bring sustained awareness of the grandeur of New York's Adirondack Mountains and Champlain, Hudson, and Mohawk Valley regions to emphasize the role that these stunningly beautiful places played in saving America’s fight for independence. This project aims to help rightfully elevate New York's "Turning Point Trail" to the level of recognition long enjoyed by Boston's iconic "Freedom Trail." If this goal is achieved, tourists will come again and again, in the years ahead and over the generations, to learn about the pivotal role that New York played in saving America’s fight for independence in 1777.





The Battles of Bennington and Saratoga in the Upper Hudson Valley – along with the sacrifice in the Mohawk Valley in 1777 – directly paved the way for the crucial Franco-American relationship as these complete and strategic victories enabled Benjamin Franklin to forge a desperately needed alliance with France. These stirring but unexpected providential triumphs were also the reason for the observance of the first national American thanksgiving. As we approach October 17th, "Turning Point Day," the day that we are officially launching this project, we need your help to ensure that the service and sacrifice of these patriots is never forgotten. This day – when church bells should be rung, skies–illuminated with fireworks, and moments of silence observed – and this project will honor those who did their part when all seemed lost, and America desperately needed a miracle.





To my fellow veterans and patriots: your help is urgently needed. I solemnly ask you to join this mission that we simply can’t accomplish without you. Together, we can bring this story to the world. If we band together to accomplish the vision of creating a motion picture masterpiece, it will be wonderfully fitting way to commemorate the 250th anniversary of the turning point of the American War for Independence. Veterans always get the job done and accomplish the mission on time. That is why I am counting on all of you.





We need your help to raise the film's budget of $125 million over the next 18 to 24 months. This is a lot of money, but if America’s 16.5 million veterans, their families, and friends each contribute a modest amount, we can quickly reach this goal. Solemn-stewardship pledge: please know that your generous financial support will be used very effectively, honestly, and transparently. What could be better than America's veterans and fellow patriots banding together to tell this compelling story? Please join our crucial mission and make a generous donation towards this worthy project that was started more than 10 years ago. Together, we can bring this forgotten story to the world. The soldiers who served and sacrificed in the Adirondacks, Champlain, Hudson, and Mohawk Valleys in the summer and fall of 1777 – to save America’s fight for independence - bravely did their part when it mattered most. Now, let's do our part. Let’s keep the sacred fire of liberty burning for future generations. Please spread the word and help us accomplish this mission.





With deep gratitude,





Mark O’Rourke, Esq.

Producer/Managing Member

Saratoga 1777 LLC