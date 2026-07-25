72 and homeless

Im 72 years old and in January 2026 I moved from my home that I rented for the last 18 years across the state to care for my very ill sister. She was in complete kidney failure, in dialysis 3 times a week, has cronic heart failue, is diabetic and in a wheelchair. I did all I could to care for her in her home to keep her from having to go into a nursing home. She got to the point that she needed more care than I could give her and her daughter admitted her into a nursing home and had to sell my sisters home to pay for it. Now, at 7w years old I've become homeless, sleeping in my car for the last 3 weeks, scared to death at night. I live on social security so saving up enough money for 1st months rent, last months rent along with secuity deposit and utility deposits is so very hard. Ive looked into extended stay hotels but they cost more than I get each month oon social security. Ive also looked into just renting a room in someones home but havent been able to find a good fit. Any help you could give me I would be so grateful for. I do have some money just not enough.