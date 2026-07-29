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70 Percent Never Heard Jesus ion Remote Kenya

Goal$5,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNyla Smith

Fundraiser funds will be received by Nyla Smith

70 Percent Never Heard Jesus ion Remote Kenya

I'm just Nyla a girl who simply follows wherever God tells me to go. And this August, I will be going to Kenya this specific region is known for idol worship.


These are people who live in huts with no electricity only solar power when the sun cooperates. They cook over open fire. They walk miles just to find water. There is no phone signal, no running water, no grocery store around the corner. When drought hits and it hits often they suffer deeply with no relief in sight.


And yet God sees them. He has always seen them. And He is sending us.


WHAT WE ARE GOING TO DO

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🙏 Share the Gospel and the love of Jesus with people hearing it for the very first time

📖 Bring Bibles and basic necessities they have no access to

🤝 Train and equip local believers so the work continues long after we leave

💧 Pray and work toward building water wells in a region suffering from constant drought

⛪ Work toward building a structure where believers can gather and worship together




I am going because Jesus told us to go and make disciples of all nations. That is not a suggestion it is a commission. A call. And I want to do what His disciples did. I want to stand in a place where God is moving in a raw, undeniable way and feel the weight and the privilege of being used by Him.


This trip reminds me to stay grateful. It reminds me to pray to pray daily that God provides the resources to build wells, build churches, and build homes for the people we minister to without the cost ever being a barrier to the mission.


But above everything we will build, above everything we will carry in our bags — the greatest thing we can leave them with is the gift of salvation. That is why I am going.



HOW YOU CAN BE PART OF THIS

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I am raising $5,500 by August 14th. Every single dollar goes toward making this mission possible. If you cannot give financially, please share this page. One share could reach the person who was always meant to be part of this mission.


And please pray. Pray for open hearts in Kenya. Pray for safety for our team. Pray that every seed planted grows into eternal fruit.


Thank you for believing in this. Thank you for being part of what God is doing in the nations. I will carry you with me to Kenya.


For His glory alone. 🙏


— A servant of God, Fort Worth TX

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