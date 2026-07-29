67 years old retired

I am 67 years old disabled and on a low monthly income of less then $1.000 dollars a month. Today's economy and the price of everything has driven me to the point every day now I have no income left. I recently had to drain my savings account out so I could put a new engine in my 1999 gmc truck, then a month later my automatic transmission went out costing me another $2.400 dollars. Leaving my account empty. $3.000 for my truck engine and $2.400 for my transmission rebuild has left me completely broke so I have no money to fall back on if I need it anymore. I dont know how this works but any help would be greatly appreciated 🙏