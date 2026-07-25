66yr old disabled gamma is her grandsons only Hope

Hello, my name is Sarah. I am trying to raise funds to help a 66 years young lady get a reliable vehicle so that she can take care of her 16 yr old grandson, and get him to school and back and get to the Drs and the grocery store. Doesn't have to be beautiful just reliable. Her grandson's parents are nowhere to be found and she is his only hope literally!! She just went through an unexpected life-altering situation so she is starting from scratch and she is applying for assistance with housing as she is disabled. Her grandson will be coming in October to stay with her so she has to have a vehicle. They live in the county that's very spread out and it's very hard to get from one place to another without a car because it's very rural!! She has always worked hard and figured out a way to make ends meet and she would never ask anybody for help!!! I had to beg her to let me post this for real!!! We know with God all things are possible so I'm reaching out to my fellow humans to help this young man have a chance in life and to help his grandma to make that happen!!! Thank you so much for you taking the time to read this God bless you and your family!!﻿