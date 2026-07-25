$645 Stands Between Me and My College Education

My name is Richard, and I work full-time as a Security Site Supervisor while pursuing my Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice at the University of South Carolina Upstate.

Like many working adults, I’ve balanced a full-time job, family responsibilities, and college because I believe education is the key to creating a better future.

I have already completed my FAFSA, but I still have a remaining tuition balance of $644.28 that must be paid to keep my education on track.

I’m not asking anyone to carry the full burden. Even a $5, $10, or $20 donation brings me one step closer to reaching my goal.

If you’re unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends and family would mean just as much.

Thank you for believing in me and helping me continue working toward my degree.



