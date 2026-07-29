62 year old couple IN Love 💞$ for wedding 💍🙏

Kevin and I have known each other for 5 years we have been friends we both were married to other people they have since deceased and we would like to continue our love for one another as husband and wife but we do not have the financial means to do so he lives in Hawaii I live in Florida. I'm an ex nurse and he's a retired military captain we need to pay for our wedding for the documentation for him to leave the army for travel expenses to get to one another so that we can spread our love to one another and our love of God to the rest of the community



