60-Year-Old Inventor Living in RV Needs a Fresh St

My name is Berry. I'm 60 years old, a lifelong hands-on problem solver, and a first-time author. I'm also currently living in my RV.

It wasn't always this way. I had savings. Then the market crash wiped them out. At 60, starting over isn't easy — and health problems have made it even harder. But I'm doing it anyway.

I invented a product called Cone Buddy — a patent-pending, battery-operated cone-filling device that solves a real problem for millions of people. I built the website, created the videos, wrote the copy, and set up the reservation system myself. I did it all from an RV with a laptop and sheer determination.

I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for a bridge.

Right now I need three things to move forward:

🏠 Housing — A stable place to live so I can work, sleep, and think without uncertainty hanging over everything.

⚙️ Production — Getting Cone Buddy from patent-pending prototype to actual product in customers' hands.

📦 Stability — Covering basic living and medical expenses while I get this business off the ground.

I've spent my life building things with my hands and my mind. Cone Buddy is real. The website is live. Reservations are coming in. I just need to get off the starting line.

If you've ever rooted for the underdog — I'm him.

Every dollar gets me closer to a roof, a product launch, and a life I built myself.

conebuddy.us