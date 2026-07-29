6 kids left without help from father

On Wednesday May 13, 2026 my self and my kids lost my husband& father to my 6 children in a tragic vehicle accident. He was our only source of income as our 5 year old son is undergoing chemotherapy treatment because he had leukemia and I had to stay home to bring him back and forth to appointments. I am currently job searching but it is hard beings I have no one to watch the 6 kids until school starts back up in August. With bills pilling up and coming in with no money it’s been very stressful not to mention we are down a vehicle because it was TOTALED in the accident. So I’m having to change insurance into my name and everything beings my husband was the policy holder and that will cost a couple hundreds. My bills total out to $1,500 a month give or take. Girls want necklaces with their dad’s ashes and what not. I have debt to pay that was his debt $10,000 to be exact. I’m reaching out for help in this tough time.