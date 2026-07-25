6 children 4 special needs 1 super blessed MawMaw

Ive been blessed with the best sister and friend. She has really been threw some hard times. Her son domnick has 2 children he was killed in a car accedent 6 years ago and his sons live with mawmaw they are both ADHD and one autistic. She dailey struggles with them they stay up all night even medicated. They are a big handful she has to walk them to school and walk to get them everyday total 4 miles. Her oldest son lives in a facility in st louis and she gets to call him but she has no ròom in her home for him to stay, he has many medical psychological issues and shes went threw milions of hoops getting him help. Her other son has 2 boys their 2 and 4 their mother is special needs and lives with my sister. She takes care of them helping their mother learn how to be a good mom. Then she has her sons baby girl thats 1 and she was born oxygen deprived god blessed us with answering our prayers and my sister brought her home from the hospital she just turned one she has hip dysplasia and has to wear a special cast. 2 years ago my sister had an amazing job and just bought a new car, she was t leaving her with debt and leaving her boyfriend of 10 years with brain damage. Then her company shut down leaving her with no vehicle, job, or money to survive. She ended up needing a vehicle to take kids to appointments and getting to the store so i got her a van it lasted a little while but is now broken so shes walking alot in the heat with a 1 year old in a cast, 2 year old, 4 year old, 6 year old autistic and adhd, and 8 year old adhd. Shes crissing traffic with one stroller and hot babies and shes scared somthing will happen to one of them the whole time. I live 4 hours from her she had to move closer to childrens hospital for all their care. I want to try to bless her with a dependable vehicle. Somthing with heat air and 8 seats it will help her so very much, i cant afford to fix the van i got her it needs a moter, breaks, transmission, heat, air, tires. Please if you can not help her situation keep her in your prayers i truly believe god has a plan for her even in all of her struggles her faith and love keeps this super mawmaw going.