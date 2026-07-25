5th Grade Classroom in NC Not Funded

I am the 5th grade teacher at Our Lady of Mercy in Winston Salem, NC. I would like to raise money for materials for the classroom. I came in with 12 years of experience and a vision. I have taught at all levels except Kindergarten and I have coached teachers and I do plan to make a lot of materials for the room. When I came in, I noticed that beyond the curriculum, I do not have much. I do not have access to traditional means of funds because it is a private school. I have been trying to fundraise online and in the community as much as possible. I would like to purchase a class set of novels, particularly Charlotte's Webb which I was able to find at a used book store for about $1.50 a book, but not for each student, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, which I was able to find for $4.00 a book at the same store. I settled on those two books because they are on the student's Battle of the Books list and they are a good level for this age group.





I would also like a set of math manipulatives as I have found none in the room and I feel the students need hands-on. It would be nice to also have a rug for the classroom and a chair for the desk. The math PD that I just attended also had a curriculum with it for $274 that I would love to have access to as it has continued access to support using manipulatives in math. I would also like to be able to purchase incentives for students and supplies for science experiments and math activities throughout the year.





This is a small, Catholic school, I already put money in from my pocket and I still need a lot to make the vision and mission come together. I would love to provide these students with the best experience. I just need a little help.





"Let your light shine!" — Matthew 5:16. Thank you for investing in our students and helping them spark a brighter world.