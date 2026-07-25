55 yo mom w brain cancer 10 yo special needs son

Hi my name is Celeste centuori I am 55 years old with end stage glioblastoma multiforme brain cancer a 10 year old special needs child I and behind for June's rent and July's is due today I have June's rent from a job I just got let go from laid off I've utilized all the rental resources that I can no one has funds I'm trying to raise $1,000 my rent is 1025 once I pay June's I will owe for July's reaching out to the community even a dollar or 50 cents as of I'm not one to ever ask for help I've been paying my rent since I was 13 on my own I have an interview with Amazon on Thursday pretty confident I will get it but in the meantime I need help with Julys rent can provide medical documentation