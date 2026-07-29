51 years and 1st time I need Help

My name is Beth Temple, and I am reaching out because at 51 years old, I am at an absolute breaking point. My life has never been easy. I grew up feeling like the black sheep, and as a teenager, I was taken advantage of by a dangerous, older man, resulting in my first child. Years of family turmoil and homelessness followed. For over seven years, I fought for my life on the streets, turning to drugs and dangerous crowds just to survive.

Against all odds, I fought my way back. I secured my own apartment and got clean. But the trauma didn’t stop. I recently discovered that my mother passed away months ago; my family hid it from me. I never got to say goodbye. Today, I am completely isolated. My kids do not want me in their lives, and I have absolutely no one left to turn to.

To make matters worse, my body is broken. After surviving cancer and having a kidney removed, I am in constant, agonizing pain. Every single day feels like I am dying, and the stress is making it harder to survive. My only companion through this is my female German Shepherd, who relies on me completely, but right now, I can't even afford to buy her food.

Just as I was trying to cope, another nightmare hit. I saved up and spent $4,500 at a local dealership for a truck, hoping it would give me stability. Instead, they sold it to me with the wrong plates. The truck was actually stolen and involved in a crash. I was pulled over, arrested, and spent three terrifying nights in jail for a crime I didn't commit before the truth was cleared up.

Now, I am trapped in a financial hole. Because the truck was impounded, I am liable for nearly $2,000 in fees, plus an additional $75 for every single day it sits there. On top of that, the registration and backed-up tags are another $400+.

I live on a fixed Social Security income of just $1,200 a month. After rent, I am left with literally zero dollars. I have no food for myself, no food for my dog, and no way to get my vehicle back.

I have survived abuse, homelessness, addiction, and cancer, but I cannot survive this alone. If you can find it in your heart to donate, absolutely any amount will go directly toward food for my dog and me, and saving my truck.

Cash App: $BethTemple0