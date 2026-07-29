50us Income 2 Sick Lives 800usd Debt Please Help

​My name is Babayeva Angelina, and I am writing this in a state of absolute desperation. Over the past year, my family has been hit by one tragedy after another, leaving us with nothing but debt and a prayer for a miracle.

​Our Story:

​April 2025: Our 6-month-old baby was diagnosed with Tetralogy of Fallot, a severe congenital heart defect.

​May 2025: While we were reeling from the news, my husband was rushed to the hospital with agonizing headaches. Doctors found an arachnoid cyst and a tumor in his brain.

​June 2025: My husband underwent brain surgery and had a shunt installed to manage brain pressure. He spent months in the hospital.

​September 30, 2025: Our baby underwent open-heart surgery for radical correction. While the surgery was successful, we now must travel to another city every three months for vital check-ups, which we cannot afford.

​The Current Crisis:

On January 14, 2026, the situation took a terrifying turn. My husband suffered a severe seizure syndrome that lasted a week. He is now officially disabled (Category 2) and is legally unable to work. He was fired from his job and receives no sick leave or insurance—only a disability pension of $50 per month.

​We are a family of four. In Turkmenistan, it is impossible to survive on $50 a month, especially with two people needing constant medical care.

​To save my husband and child, we sold everything we owned. We have nothing left. We had to borrow $800 just to stay alive and pay for medications. Now, our creditors are demanding the money back immediately. I cannot work because I am the sole caregiver for my disabled husband and my recovering baby.

​We are being crushed by debt and poverty. We owe $800, and every day the pressure from those we borrowed from grows. I am terrified of what will happen to my children if we cannot pay this back.

​How you can help:

We are not asking for a fortune. We are asking for a chance to breathe.

​$800 will clear our debt and stop the threats from creditors.

​Any additional funds will go directly toward food, medications, and travel costs for my baby's heart check-ups.

​Please, even $5 or $10 makes a difference when your monthly income is only $50. If you cannot donate, please share our story. Your kindness is our only hope.

Thank you and God bless you.





HOW TO HELP DIRECTLY:

Since I am in Turkmenistan and international bank transfers are blocked, the only way to send me help directly is via Cryptocurrency (USDT).

​My USDT (TRC20) Address:

TRMAzs8UMfKhqwR7DjTjjfDnqLNn1wEBKJ





​Every dollar sent here goes directly to my family's survival and my husband’s medical care. Thank you.



