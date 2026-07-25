Josh 50 Meals

🎉 With my 50th birthday looming, God has put my brother Josh on my heart and a desire to show him a little love. A brother who has ALWAYS been the most amazing older brother to me and all those around him. All who know Josh remember that sparkle in his eye, his laugh, and love of people just for who they are. My brother, Josh, has been battling severe mental illness for years now, struggling through homelessness that he didn't choose.

🥺 Mental illness isn’t selective; it doesn’t discriminate between sunshine and rainbows. It hits home, literally in our backyard—where we grew up together, where the laughter echoed louder than any storm. Josh is fighting a daily battle just to find his footing in life. And sometimes, even something as simple as a hot meal feels like climbing Everest for him.

I’m taking on 50 miles of cycling this year because I want to give back—to help fill that empty space where stability should be. This isn't about me; it's about the little things we often take for granted: consistency, safety, and yes, food. 🏃‍♂️🚴

I’m asking you all to join me in this ride—not by pedaling furiously alongside but through your generous hearts that can turn empathy into tangible help. Each mile I cover is a step towards helping Josh get one hot meal a day for 50 days straight. 🍗😊

Every dollar counts because it’s more than food; it's hope, dignity, and strength—a lifeline to someone who might feel forgotten or lost in the system. Let's rally around him this year with gifts big and small. Your support can make a difference in his life for just 15 USD a day!

I know times are tough, but your kindness isn’t an expense; it’s an investment—in someone who needs us now more than ever. Share the love, share the hope, and let's circle around Josh until he feels secure enough to stand tall again. 🌟

💸 Every donation counts! Whether you can give 15 or even 20 USD for one day of meals, every dollar makes a difference in helping my brother get through these challenging times with dignity intact—one meal at a time. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, and let’s make this birthday count not just for me but for Josh too!

Let's do this together! 💪🧡 #50Strong #FamilyFirst