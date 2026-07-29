GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Empower Healing One Step at a Time

Goal$275 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySarah Schaible

Empower Healing One Step at a Time

🌟 Hey there, amazing worshippers! 🙏✨ I’m Sarah from Wings of Glory Dance Ministry Inc., and today, I need to share something deeply personal with you. It all started when God whispered into my heart during a season marked by loss and searching deep within myself for answers. 🌱💔

In an open field far away from any church building, He invited me to take off my shoes: "You are on holy ground." That moment was the spark that ignited Wings of Glory Dance Ministry Inc., a dance group dedicated to expressing worship through movement. Our mission is clear and profound: we want every soul to encounter God’s presence in ways they can feel, see, and understand biblically and deeply.

Our journey has been nothing short of miraculous. I pray Wings of Glory will grow into a beacon for those seeking spiritual renewal through art. But like any growing family, we need support—financial as well as emotional—to keep shining God’s light in every encounter and future workshop.

Right now, our next step towards being fully recognized as a non-profit organization is to file an IRS application for 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. It’s not just about paperwork; it's about securing the legitimacy we need to reach more people with God’s love through dance and faith. The fee to apply? $275.

This might seem like a small sum, but for us this money will help pay that exact fee so we can focus on what truly matters: bringing others closer to God in immersive worship. 🙌🎭

I’m reaching out not just as the founder of Wings of Glory but also as a woman who has found hope and healing through dance—and now wants to share that grace with everyone willing to join us on this sacred path. So, here’s where you come in! 🚀✨ Whether it’s sharing our story or contributing directly, every bit helps bring the power of worshipful movement into more lives.

Will you be part of helping Wings of Glory take flight? Your support can turn moments like mine—moments etched with divine guidance and human vulnerability—into everlasting experiences for countless others who need to feel God’s presence in their own unique ways.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 💖 Together, we truly are soaring on wings of glory! ❤️🙌

#WingsOfGlory #Dance4God #SupportHolyGround

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $220 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,448 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $195 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $2,100 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve