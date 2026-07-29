Empower Healing One Step at a Time

🌟 Hey there, amazing worshippers! 🙏✨ I’m Sarah from Wings of Glory Dance Ministry Inc., and today, I need to share something deeply personal with you. It all started when God whispered into my heart during a season marked by loss and searching deep within myself for answers. 🌱💔

In an open field far away from any church building, He invited me to take off my shoes: "You are on holy ground." That moment was the spark that ignited Wings of Glory Dance Ministry Inc., a dance group dedicated to expressing worship through movement. Our mission is clear and profound: we want every soul to encounter God’s presence in ways they can feel, see, and understand biblically and deeply.

Our journey has been nothing short of miraculous. I pray Wings of Glory will grow into a beacon for those seeking spiritual renewal through art. But like any growing family, we need support—financial as well as emotional—to keep shining God’s light in every encounter and future workshop.

Right now, our next step towards being fully recognized as a non-profit organization is to file an IRS application for 501(c)(3) tax exempt status. It’s not just about paperwork; it's about securing the legitimacy we need to reach more people with God’s love through dance and faith. The fee to apply? $275.

This might seem like a small sum, but for us this money will help pay that exact fee so we can focus on what truly matters: bringing others closer to God in immersive worship. 🙌🎭

I’m reaching out not just as the founder of Wings of Glory but also as a woman who has found hope and healing through dance—and now wants to share that grace with everyone willing to join us on this sacred path. So, here’s where you come in! 🚀✨ Whether it’s sharing our story or contributing directly, every bit helps bring the power of worshipful movement into more lives.

Will you be part of helping Wings of Glory take flight? Your support can turn moments like mine—moments etched with divine guidance and human vulnerability—into everlasting experiences for countless others who need to feel God’s presence in their own unique ways.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart. 💖 Together, we truly are soaring on wings of glory! ❤️🙌

#WingsOfGlory #Dance4God #SupportHolyGround