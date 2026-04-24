5000 needed for home demolished



HELLO , MY NAME IS ERICA I AM NOW HOMELESS BECAUSE I LOST MY HOME TO A ACCIDENTAL DEMOLITION THAT HAPPENED TWO DAYS AGO. I OWNED THIS CONDOMINIUM AND I HAD HAVE HAD THIS PLACE IN MY FAMILY FOR QUITE SOME TIME INHERITED FOR MY MOTHER HIS PASSED AWAY, SO IS MY FATHER. I LOVE FAMILY TO HELP I DON'T HAVE NO FAMILY REALLY AT ALL. IF YOU SEEN THE INSIDE THE PICTURES DONT DO JUSTICE. The states is actually supposed to be paying for this situation with their refusing refusing. They were working on another home and completely demolished by accident the front whole front part of all four walls of my home and now they can end it. They are not paying for my hotel room I have no more money to pay for. All my belongings inside my house are destroyed along with my home I'm homeless now and all within a blank of an eye and it was not my fault at all I don't know what to do where to go or how to do it. If you have any suggestions please let me know as well. I would appreciate any Earth Angel too donate so I can get my home at least in condition to where is not condensed no more and I can live there and not be homeless on the street. Is this can happen to me it can happen to anyone so please think about that. Any donations I would very much appreciate and every single way and will pay it forward that's what this world's about it should be anyways helping each other if someone else was in this position I would do it for them I promise you that thank you very much for listening to my story Erica