500 Trucks Community Opposition to Proposed Quarry

The Problem: A commercial rock quarry in our neighborhood

The Storedahl & Sons Quarry Project proposal threatens to send 250 round trips (500 trucks) of gravel down Mabee Mines Road to Salmon Falls and Highway 14. The safety of the community has not been addressed in the document that will inform decision makers of the danger/risks posed by a gravel truck traveling approximately every 1.15 minutes (68 seconds) on the steep, shortly sighted road. Other elements of the EIS have not been adequately addressed.





We're a group of concerned residents residing on the proposed haul route of this project. We're organizing opposition to the project and to ensure safety is paramount and considered with every aspect of the project.





The purpose of this fundraiser is to fund our efforts and cover expenses, such as;

Outdoor printed signs to spread the word Website design and hosting Physical mailers Professional services from engineering and planning firms Legal fees - We've retained an attorney to assist in our efforts

The expenses will add up, especially once the attorney is more engaged as things progress.