5 years cancer free

In 2017 and again in 2020, I faced the life-altering challenge of a cancer diagnosis. This journey led to two neck dissections and a thyroidectomy. As a single mom during this incredibly tough time, I had to make the heartbreaking decision to send my kids to their dad and faced a period of homelessness that lasted six months.





Today, I am proud to share that I have been cancer-free for five years and am nearing the completion of paying off the $90,000 in debt I incurred due to my illness. I’m now focused on saving money to buy a home. I've found what feels like the perfect place, but I'm facing a daunting challenge: asking for help for the first time in my life.





Life has been a relentless struggle, and I am ready for my own space — something that truly belongs to me. At 46 years old, my children are now 26, 23, and 20. I'm reaching out through Givesendgo, hoping for your support as I strive to create a stable home for myself and my family. Your generosity would mean the world to me. Thank you for considering my heartfelt plea.