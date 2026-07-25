Remember Those in Prison: Care Package for James

Brothers and Sisters, I am launching this GiveSendGo campaign to walk out the command in Hebrews 13:3 for my friend, James Brazell who is currently incarcerated in Oklahoma State Reformatory state prison, prison can be a deeply dark, isolating, and lonely place. It is easy for those inside to feel entirely forgotten by the outside world. I want to send James a pre-approved Access Securepak care package filled with basic hygiene items and snacks. More than the items themselves, this package is a message to him that he is loved, valued, and remembered by the body of Christ.It costs about $150 to send a decent quarterly package through the state's approved vendor system. If the Lord lays it on your heart to give, It would mean so much to James. A few comfort items and some clothes can go a long way. Thank you

"Remember those who are in prison, as though in prison with them, and those who are mistreated, since you also are in the body." - Hebrews 13:3