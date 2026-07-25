Roland Belmarez

Most of you don’t know Roland suffered a heart attack back in February. He is back in the hospital again with complications and he needs your help. About 5 years ago Roland lost everything. All possessions and money. He has helped so many people thru his life now he needs help. He has no health insurance and medical bills are piling up. If you have any thing to contribute it would be so helpful. If you could send a message of love to Roland that would help too. Let’s all show Roland we love him and how much he has mattered to our lives in any way you can. Roland has a positive attitude but a long road ahead of him. Please whether you can help financially or just send love and good vibes everything would be welcome.

if you are unable to send anything thru give send go we have:

cash app $mariclaws

Venmo @Marisa-Belmarez

Thank you all so very much!



