A Family that Prays Together

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.” — Isaiah 40:31





My name is Taylor,

Since December 2025, my family of six—including our four daughters and service dog—has been facing homelessness in Burnsville, Minnesota. Our greatest challenge right now is transportation and shelter.

I recently started a new job and completed one week of training, but due to limited available work they laid a handful of us off with no return date.





We are asking for temporary support with shelter, storage costs, and basic necessities for our children during this difficult season. We do have Amazon links for us if you'd like to help through there. We ask for prayers for our daughters, strength, guidance, and open doors.





God Bless,

Taylor & Family





As of May 2026