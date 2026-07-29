4 A Brighter Future

Hello, & Happy New Year!

(Revised & Upload) From the complete state of panic version. But, still in very much urgency.

Thank you for taking the time to stop and read this campaign for assistance. I am not much of a writer. So, please bare with me. I happen to come upon this website recently. In my search to find a way to hopefully prevent us from becoming homeless in the very near future.

My boyfriend and I, are currently in an eviction to leave the apartment building we have been in for over 18 years. We have had a very hard time getting by for the past few years and have fallen behind on the rent for the first time in are lives together. We thankfully were able to find assistance to resolve the issues from local charities and take out 401K loans from work. The resent eviction in 2025 for Non Payment of Rent was closed. After paying off the back rent and several months with the 401K loan. But, while we where dealing with the Non-Payment of Rent Eviction. The apartment building field a new evidence process. A Notice to Terminate Tenancy for not paying rent on the first of the month. Which is a lease violation. We have court coming up on Monday 01/12/2026. We would like to be able to ask the court if we may have more time to find assistance and move. Which would need money for First, Last, Security and moving costs. If more time can be granted for a place to be found and money to raised.

(Are next court date is this week and I do not know if we will be given any time to find funding to move. I really do not know what we are going to do or where we are going to go.)

If you are able to help in anyway. It would be gratefully appreciated. & May God, already know the kindness of your hearts and the needs of anyone you may find to help.

God Bless!







