Help Launch 4610 Coffee House

Two years ago, God placed a very specific vision on my heart. Not about profit, not even about coffee, but about people.





I imagined a peaceful, Christ-centered coffee shop where people could pause from the chaos of life, believers and non-believers alike, and feel deeply seen, loved, and at rest. A space filled with light and peace, where Scripture lines the cups, the baristas know your name, and the atmosphere feels like exhaling for the first time all day. Bible studies around a big wooden table, a prayer wall where people could privately leave burdens, JOY, and Jesus, experienced through kindness, hospitality, and comfort rather than preached at people.





Some of you first heard about this calling under the name Selah Coffee House. The heart behind it never changed. Along the way, the vision shifted to 46:10 Coffee House, named after the sacred, intentional pause found in Psalms. A place to rest, reflect, and be still.

It took a full year of praying, planning, and waiting before I took my first real step toward making this vision tangible. This past year has been that step, the actual movement.





First, thank you

When I first opened this campaign, I told you I was showing up without capital or collateral, just faith, experience, grit, and obedience. You showed up anyway. Together we raised just over $2,500, and that gift became our first commercial-grade espresso machine, the same machine behind every pop-up event, every farmers market, and every coffee drop I've hosted this year. Every cup poured on that machine was thanks to your generosity and I can't thank you enough!





Where this year has taken me

From the outside, it may not look like much has happened. This year has been a masterclass in trusting God with something bigger than I can control. I've learned the actual mechanics of building a business: leases, financing, permitting, all of it, while learning an even deeper lesson in endurance. God has been building something in me alongside the coffee shop itself.

I've poured coffee for strangers who became regulars. I've had conversations at pop-up tables that felt like ministry masked as customer service. I've learned to ask better questions, wait on better answers, and trust that His timing runs on its own clock, not mine. This vision is worth the wait.





Where we go from here

The full cost of bringing 46:10 to life, buildout, equipment, permitting, and opening operations, runs close to $250,000. This campaign isn't asking for that whole number today. Right now, I'm focused on a nearer goal: the opening costs and rent reserve landlords require before they'll sign a lease with a first-time storefront tenant like me. Reaching this goal means I can move quickly and confidently the moment the right space is confirmed.





46:10 Coffee House has never been about coffee. It's a refuge, a spark of peace in a restless world, a soft place to land. If you feel led to be part of this next chapter, thank you, from the bottom of my heart!





"Be still, and know that I am God… The Lord of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah." – Psalm 46:10–11





With faith,

Erin

Founder, 46:10 Coffee House

@4610coffee