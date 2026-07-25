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45 Yrs Serving Others-Now I Humbly Ask for Help

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTracy Hightshoe

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tracy Hightshoe

45 Yrs Serving Others-Now I Humbly Ask for Help

Hello, My name is Tracy Highsthoe and I am the receipt and this is for myself and my community. Below this fundraiser goes into detail as to what we are asking help for and the rough cost of each list reasons.


Backstory: I don't really know how to begin this, but I'm writing with complete honesty. Asking for help has never come naturally to me. I have always been the person who quietly carried m own burdens while doing everything I could to help others. Today, I am setting that pride aside and asking for help with an open heart.

I am a Christian, and my faith has guided me throughout my life. I have always believed that God calls us to serve others, and for more than 45 years, that has been my purpose. Whether it was helping elderly individuals without family, veterans, people experiencing homelessness, children, or families in need, I have done everything I could to help. I've provided meals, transportation to appointments, household necessities, gas, gifts during birthdays and holidays, and whatever else I was able to give.

Helping others has never been something I did for recognition. It's simply who I am. I have always tried to put others before myself.

Over the last six years, however, one unexpected health issue and hardship after another has completely changed my circumstances. For the first time in my life, I find myself needing the kindness and generosity that I have spent so many years trying to give to others.


Here are the areas where I need help:

1. Rebuilding my health:

Over the past year, I lost 120 pounds, going from 240 pounds to 120 pounds. While I am incredibly thankful for the weight loss, it has left me with significant excess skin that has affected both my physical comfort and emotional well-being. My insurance will not cover the things I am in need of, I need to rebuild my muscles.

I need to continue rebuilding my strength and my health with an in-home gym. The estimated cost is roughly $650.

I also need some basic clothing that fits me properly so I can regain some confidence. roughly cost between $250 to $500 and my insurance will not cover any of these items.


2. Reliable transportation:

My only vehicle was totaled while it was legally parked on the street after it was struck by what is believed to have been an impaired driver. The person responsible was never identified.

Reliable transportation is essential so I can get to several appointments, and continue working helping others. My goal is to raise approximately $8,000 to purchase a dependable vehicle.


3. Continuing to serve others:

One of the greatest joys in my life has always been helping those in need. I would love to replenish the supplies I regularly distribute, including bottled water, winter clothing, sleeping bags, tents, socks, slippers, hygiene items, combs, brushes, food, gas cards, gift cards, wrapping supplies, food containers, plastic utensils, and other everyday necessities. The amount needed varies depending on what is available and what people need most. 

A HUGE Goal: Is to place up one or two pantries within our low income community, so we can help those who can walk to it and get food and other necessities, no one should go hungry. These pantries should cost between ($300 and $500) each.


If you are able to donate in any amount, please know that your generosity will make an incredible difference in my life. It will also allow me to continue serving others, which has always been the purpose God placed on my heart.


If you are not able to give financially, I would be deeply grateful for your prayers. I believe in the power of prayer, and I appreciate every kind thought, encouraging word, and act of compassion.


Thank you for taking the time to read my story. May God bless you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers.


If you would rather give another way here is how:

My Venmo is: @HopeRising (My photo is the color Blue and it is me)

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