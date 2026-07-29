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41 Kids. One Stage. One Community.

Goal$2,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byBritni Stewart

Fundraiser funds will be received by Atascosa County Troupe

41 Kids. One Stage. One Community.

Dear Atascosa County,


Last year, thanks to your support and the incredible team at NU Air, we were able to repair our aging AC unit. While our ultimate goal had been a brand-new system, the repairs gave us something just as valuable: time. Let’s remember, we’ve been around 52 years and this unit and ducting is around 30 years I believe.


At that point, we knew our ductwork would eventually need to be replaced. As a nonprofit, we simply couldn’t afford to tackle everything at once.


Unfortunately, we can’t wait any longer.


Tonight, as we showed up to prepare for our 41 students it was apparent the theatre wasn’t cooling as it should. Nu-Air came out and checked everything. As they opened the attic, they got a lovely breeze of cold air. Our ductwork is torn, deteriorated, and leaking cool air into the attic instead of our theatre.


The cost to replace it:

• Front of theatre: $986

• Back of theatre: $779


Total: $1,765


We have 41 students rehearsing twice a week from 5 PM to 9 PM, plus performances right around the corner. We need to keep our students, volunteers, and audiences safe and comfortable while also stopping the waste that’s driving up our electric bill.


why should you care about a community theatre ac? Or theatre at all? I’ll tell you why.


ACT Theatre is about far more than putting on plays.

Theatre is more than costumes, makeup, and pretending to be someone else for a few hours. It is literature, history, culture, and the arts woven together. It teaches reading comprehension, public speaking, teamwork, problem solving, responsibility, and confidence.

For many of our students, it is also a second home.

It is where friendships are built, where empathy grows, where people learn to express emotions in healthy ways, and where they discover strengths they never knew they had. It is a place where shy children find their voices, where struggling students find success, and where people of all ages find connection, belonging, and healing.

Every rehearsal, every production, and every moment spent on our stage helps shape the people our students will become.


If ACT Theatre has ever made you laugh, cry, cheer, learn, grow, or given someone you love a place to shine, please consider helping us replace this failing ductwork before our upcoming productions.


Donations are tax deductible through our 501(c)(3). Donors receive program recognition, social media and newsletter shout-outs, and a theatre shirt as our thank you.


Every dollar helps us keep community theatre alive in Atascosa County.


Thank you for believing in community theatre.


Thank you for supporting the arts and the young people who call our stage home. ❤️


With gratitude,


ACT Theatre

1435 W. Oaklawn Rd.

Pleasanton, TX

Act.theatre.tx@gmail.com

830-580-1045

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