@40 Rare form Brittle Diabetes have taken my teeth

At 40 years old, I was diagnosed with a rare form of brittle diabetes. Over time, this condition has taken a devastating toll on my health, including causing severe damage to my teeth. What started as dental issues quickly became broken, lost, and deteriorating teeth that now affect my ability to eat comfortably, speak confidently, and smile without embarrassment.

I'm working to raise funds for dental implants so I can regain a normal quality of life. This isn't about cosmetics—it's about restoring my health, confidence, and ability to live day-to-day without pain and difficulty.

Anyone who lives with diabetes knows the challenges can be overwhelming. I've fought hard to manage this disease, but the cost of the dental care I now need is beyond what I can afford alone.

Every donation, no matter the amount, brings me one step closer to restoring my smile and rebuilding a part of my life that diabetes has taken away. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you.