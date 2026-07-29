4 Year Old Avahna is Battling Neuroblastoma Cancer

Avahna was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma Cancer at 3 years old in June of 2025. She is being treated at Lucille Packard Stanford Children's Hospital and has completed 7 rounds of chemotherapy, 2 stem cell transplants, surgery to remove a very large tumor and is now undergoing immunotherapy treatments.

Her mama, Brandie is raising Avahna and her sister Aasha (who is 14 months younger) pretty much on her own. Brandie is unable to work at this time as she is full time caring for Avahna. Stanford is 200 miles from her home in San Luis Obispo.

Brandie was getting financial help to cover her rent, utilities and other expenses from her church, until now. That support is coming to an end.

She needs at least $2500 per month.

I am asking, on behalf of this very sweet family, for my family, friends, community and perfect strangers to come together to help.

If you can give a one time gift or help out monthly, every little bit helps.

Thank you so much if you have helped before. Are you able to help again?

Brandie and the girls could lose their housing through the state if they can't pay their rent.

This little girl, her mama and her sister have endured a great amount of trauma this year.

Together, we CAN help them! 🩷

Please share this fundraising effort on your social media platforms.

Thanks everyone!