4 WheelsTransportation For FMS Sister in The Lord

My name is Rob. I am putting together a campaign on behalf of a good friend who struggles with Fibromyalgia (FMS), a debilitating disease accompanied with chronic pain and fatigue and has a very difficult time finding work because of her condition and bringing in an income.

My friend has a car that we have already personally invested in for repairs but, it has since broken down and is beyond repair.

She can no longer perform daily tasks outside the home without relying on friends and family for transportation and feels as if she is placing a burden on them.





I am asking for the help of the Christian body to consider contributing to a very practical and worthwhile cause of getting a vehicle for my friend so that she will be able to travel back-and-forth to Church, volunteer, visit her mother, gather groceries and perform other various tasks with the aid of a vehicle.

The goal is to help get her a very basic car that would be approximately $5000 and she will be able to afford the insurance.





I think we all remember how difficult it was before we had a vehicle and how much more difficult with a debilitating condition like Fibromyalgia .





I want to thank everybody in advance who would please pray about this worthwhile goal and those who would consider contributing to this cause.





We know there are many very important needs in our world and every one of them is precious in His sight , thank you in advance .





Thank you very much,

Rob, your brother in the Lord