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4 Emma

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$1,190 USD

Fundraiser created byJason Hyatt

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jason Hyatt

4 Emma

June 26 Update

Emma has been in the hospital for 5 weeks now! We’re looking to go home around the first of the July. She has battled the first round of Leukemia and is in remission! Thank you all for the prayers, positive thoughts, and support. We appreciate you all so much!

Her next round of chemo starts on Monday, and this round lasts 56 days. We’re hopeful she can battle this round at home with only visiting the hospital for treatments.


Beginning Updates

Recently we brought our sweet and brave 2-year-old daughter, Emma, to the hospital with what we thought was a severe upper respiratory infection of some kind. While at the hospital, she was diagnosed double pneumonia (MRSA). Shortly after her pneumonia diagnosis, the ER doctor came in and informed us, based on her bloodwork, that it looks like she also has Leukemia. She was officially diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia a short time later that night. She came in to the ER extremely anemic and had several blood and platelet transfusions to help make her strong enough to start chemo. She was in the Pediatric ICU on a ventilator and sedation for 12 days, and started her chemo treatments on Saturday May 23rd. She is still battling the pneumonia, as well, but has transitioned to Pediatric Unit where she is in the care of Hematology/Oncology Doctors to continue her chemo and other treatments. Emma is expected to be here for 3-4 more weeks minimum. She is in great hands and has Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy to help her get some mobility back, also. We’ve started to see our little girl come back with short phrases and sentences, which has been awesome!


As you all know, with or without insurance, hospital expenses are astronomical, especially with over night stays. As always, our primary focus is having as many people as possible lifting her up in prayer, sending positive thoughts, or good vibes her way. However, if you feel led to donate and are able to help us with the financial burden that's starting to trickle in, we would be extremely grateful for anything you can give to help us navigate this next season for our family.


Many of you have asked about meal trains. The Oncologist said it is best if we make our own food at home to keep as many outside factors out as possible since her immune system is little to non-existent. We'd politely ask that any amount you would have spent on making a meal or sending a gift card to order food instead is sent either via this campaign or to Jason's Venmo/Zelle.


Thank you all for the outpouring of love and support for Emma and our family.


If you’d like regular updates, please join her Caring Bridge website: https://www.caringbridge.org/site/0ec81f15-56ee-11f1-82ec-41bf3acc5bb9?utm_source=website_share&utm_medium=share_button&utm_term=&utm_content=link_share_button&utm_campaign=private_home_page


"'My grace is sufficient for you, for power is perfected in weakness.' Most gladly therefore, I will rather boast about my weakness, so that the power of Christ may dwell in me." 2 Corinthians 12:9

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