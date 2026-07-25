3DG Community Outreach Food Truck

3DG Catering was born from a simple belief: good food has the power to bring people together. After facing personal health challenges and life-changing experiences, I felt called to build something that would serve others through fellowship, hospitality, and faith.

Our mission is to create memorable gatherings where families, friends, churches, and communities can connect around a table filled with quality food and genuine care. Through 3DG Catering, we strive to provide more than meals—we create opportunities for conversation, encouragement, and lasting memories.

As we work toward launching our food trailer, your donation will help us purchase equipment, expand our capabilities, and bring our vision to more community events, church functions, outreach programs, and family celebrations. Every contribution, no matter the size, helps us take another step toward serving others with excellence and purpose.

Thank you for believing in our mission and helping us turn a dream of gathering people together into a reality.

“Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.”

— 1 Corinthians 10:31 KJV



