I started cleaning houses several weeks ago. I don't have a car, so I have to use my Mother's car when she's not using it. The other night I cleaned a woman's house that had no lights. Her next door neighbor was kind enough to lend me his flashlight. It wasn't easy, but I did the job.

Cleaning houses has become a passion for me. I'm really good at it. When I was a little boy, my Mother would tell me cleanliness is next to Godliness. Now go was those dishes.

I really would like to start a home cleaning business/service. But I don't have the start up capital. I clean 6 houses once a week. I've received calls from three more home owners. However, their residents are 26-30 minutes out. With a car I could drive out and do these jobs. Using my Mother's car is 20% out of a 100, it might make the drive.

I really would love to start this cleaning business. If there's anyone out there who sees my vision and would like to aid me with the finances to start a home cleaning business. I would greatly appreciate it.

My your hearts continue to be filled with the light of love. Thank you.

Tracey