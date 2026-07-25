My Home Comes with a 3am Departure Time

My current living situation can best be described as: part-time commuter, full-time employee, and part-time houseguest.

Every week looks a little like this:





Monday

My alarm goes off before 3:00 a.m. I leave home while most people are still asleep, drive to work, put in a full day, and then head to my sister’s house, where I stay during the workweek.





Tuesday through Thursday

Work all day. Try not to overstay my welcome. Miss home.





My sister, her husband, and their fur babies have been incredibly generous letting me stay, but I’m very aware I’m basically a weekday guest with a suitcase that never fully gets unpacked.





Friday

Work all day, make my weekly contribution to Highway 407, drive home, unpack… and before I know it, it’s Sunday again and I’m getting ready to do it all over.





It sounds like the plot of a low-budget sitcom where the main character never actually gets to move in, and no one is laughing.





A lot of people might wonder, “Why not just get a job closer to home?”

The answer is actually simple.





I accepted a full-time position in my career field because it offered opportunities to grow, build my skills, and gain experience that weren’t available where we currently live. It’s a job I’m genuinely proud of, and I don’t regret taking it.





Right now I just spend much of my life away from home to make it work.





The hardest part isn’t the driving.





It isn’t the early mornings.





And it definitely isn’t Highway 407’s ongoing interest in my bank account.





The hardest part is not really being home.





Home is where my dog, Aherlow, is always waiting like I’ve been gone for a year instead of a week.





Home is where my dad’s dog, Scout, is waiting for attention.





And home is where my cat, Azalea, is probably judging me from a distance but still somehow knows when I’ve been away too long.





I miss all of them.





I miss having dinner at my own table.





I miss sleeping in my own bed.





I miss feeling like I actually live somewhere instead of spending five days a week living out of a bin.





My sister and her husband have been incredibly kind to open their home to me during the week, and I couldn’t have managed without them. But everyone deserves their own space, and I’d love to give them theirs back while finally building a stable home for my dad, my pets, and me.





The biggest obstacle isn’t monthly rent. Once we’re settled, my income will allow us to manage ongoing living expenses.

The challenge is getting there.





First and last month’s rent, moving costs, utility setup, and the upfront expenses that come with relocating have kept this goal just out of reach.





That’s why I’m asking for your help.

Every donation, no matter the amount, helps us move one step closer to a home where I can come back every night instead of every Friday.





If you’re not able to donate, sharing this campaign would mean just as much. Every share helps our story reach someone who might be able to help.





I know times are tough for everyone, and I truly appreciate you taking the time to read this.





My goal isn’t anything fancy.





I don’t want a bigger life.





I just want a normal one.





I want to finish work, drive home, open my own front door, see Aherlow and Scout waiting, find Azalea birdie watching, and relax in a home that’s truly mine.