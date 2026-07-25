36- too young to die- help with medical costs

I have been going through medical issues that have gotten to a bad point.





I am a bariatric- gastric sleeve patient and having complications after losing 200 pounds in 1 year and 9 months.





As you can imagine losing this much weight in that short amount of time has led to some issues and I’m struggling financially as I am unable to work right now with my cardiology and bariatric complications. My father is currently providing for me but it’s a lot on him. He is at sea, door netting shrimp right now and is in scrapping season locally for shrimping so money is tight.





id love to relieve some of his stress and pressure during this trying time and hopefully get some help with my monthly insurance payment, my copays, and some medical equipment and meds that are needed. I’m hoping this will allow us time together as well since I really need some family support and he’s the closest I have right now.





i have testing with bariatrics, cardiology, and pulmonary coming up asap.





I appreciate you taking the time to read this and donating to my cause.