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35 Years of Friendship, A Lifetime of Courage

Goal$150,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byWilliam Funderburk

Fundraiser funds will be received by William Funderburk

35 Years of Friendship, A Lifetime of Courage

For more than 35 years, I have been blessed to call Tommy (not his real name for privacy) my best friend. In all that time, we have never had an argument. Our bond has grown far beyond friendship—we consider ourselves brothers, our wives like sisters, and our children family. Through every stage of life, we have stood beside one another.

Tommy has spent his entire life fighting a battle he never chose: Type 1 Diabetes. While many people only see the diagnosis, few truly understand the lifelong damage it can inflict. Year after year, diabetes slowly took a devastating toll on his body, eventually leading to the need for a double organ transplant just to save his life.


Nearly 10 years ago, Tommy received the incredible gift of a new pancreas and kidney. Those transplants gave him something priceless: more time. More time to watch his children grow into young adults, more time with his family, and more time to keep fighting for the life he loves.


But even after surviving so much, Tommy’s challenges did not end there.

Years of damage caused by Type 1 Diabetes left his feet and legs severely weakened. The bones in his feet became so fragile that fractures and breaks became a constant reality. Today, he lives with severe daily pain caused by years of injuries, scarring, and damage that never truly heals. As if that were not enough, Tommy has completely lost hearing in his right ear and now relies on a hearing aid in his left—while even that hearing continues to fade.


Despite everything, Tommy has never stopped trying to move forward.


Two years ago, the company he worked for closed its corporate office, and he unexpectedly lost his job. After nearly a year of searching, he finally found new employment and began rebuilding. But heartbreak struck again. One morning at work, Tommy suffered a terrible fall and shattered his right knee. More than six months later, he is still fighting to recover, and sadly, he lost that job as well.


For over a decade, medical bills and financial strain have weighed heavily on Tommy and his wife. The stress of simply trying to stay afloat while battling overwhelming health challenges has been enormous. If I could personally erase this burden for them, I would do it without hesitation. But like so many middle-class families, we are doing our best just to make ends meet ourselves.


Tommy is trying to qualify for disability assistance, though anyone who knows him understands he would much rather work. That is who he is. Through every surgery, every setback, every painful day, Tommy has never complained. He has continued showing up for his family with quiet strength, determination, and dignity. He takes pride in pushing forward, no matter how heavy the burden has become.


Today, I am asking for help on behalf of someone who would never ask for it himself.

Please consider donating whatever you can to help ease the financial burden on Tommy and his family. No amount is too small, and every contribution will make a meaningful difference. Most importantly, your kindness will remind Tommy that he is not carrying this burden alone.


Thank you for taking the time to read his story. If you feel moved to help, our family will be forever grateful for your compassion, generosity, and support during one of the hardest chapters of Tommy’s life.

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