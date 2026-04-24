veterinarian helping Latin American pets





For over three decades, I’ve cared for God’s creatures as a veterinarian. Today, God is calling me to take this experience where it’s needed most: to the poor communities of Nicaragua, El Salvador, and other regions across Latin America and the Caribbean.

I will provide free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations for dogs and cats whose families could never afford them. In these areas, uncontrolled pet populations lead to suffering, disease, and hardship for both animals and people. Through compassionate veterinary care, we can reduce that suffering and show families that every life matters to God.

But this mission is about so much more than medicine.

As a bilingual Christian, I will use this work to build real relationships, share the Gospel, and demonstrate the love of Christ in practical ways. While I care for their pets, I’ll also listen to their stories, pray with families, and support local community projects that bring hope and dignity.

Your support will directly fund:

• Veterinary equipment and medical supplies

• Travel and on-the-ground logistics

• Spay/neuter and vaccination clinics

• Evangelism outreach materials and community aid projects

This is not just a veterinary mission — it’s a Kingdom mission. It’s about showing Christ’s compassion to both animals and the people who love them. Every dollar helps spay or neuter an animal, vaccinate a puppy or kitten against deadly diseases, and open doors for conversations about the hope we have in Jesus.

“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40

If you feel led to partner with this work — whether through a donation, prayer, or sharing this post — I would be deeply grateful. Together, we can bring healing, hope, and the Good News to communities that need it desperately.



