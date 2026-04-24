GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

veterinarian helping Latin American pets

Goal$7,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byMitsie Vargas

Fundraiser funds will be received by Mitsie Vargas

veterinarian helping Latin American pets


For over three decades, I’ve cared for God’s creatures as a veterinarian. Today, God is calling me to take this experience where it’s needed most: to the poor communities of Nicaragua, El Salvador, and other regions across Latin America and the Caribbean.

I will provide free spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations for dogs and cats whose families could never afford them. In these areas, uncontrolled pet populations lead to suffering, disease, and hardship for both animals and people. Through compassionate veterinary care, we can reduce that suffering and show families that every life matters to God.

But this mission is about so much more than medicine.

As a bilingual Christian, I will use this work to build real relationships, share the Gospel, and demonstrate the love of Christ in practical ways. While I care for their pets, I’ll also listen to their stories, pray with families, and support local community projects that bring hope and dignity.

Your support will directly fund:

• Veterinary equipment and medical supplies

• Travel and on-the-ground logistics

• Spay/neuter and vaccination clinics

• Evangelism outreach materials and community aid projects

This is not just a veterinary mission — it’s a Kingdom mission. It’s about showing Christ’s compassion to both animals and the people who love them. Every dollar helps spay or neuter an animal, vaccinate a puppy or kitten against deadly diseases, and open doors for conversations about the hope we have in Jesus.

“Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.” — Matthew 25:40

If you feel led to partner with this work — whether through a donation, prayer, or sharing this post — I would be deeply grateful. Together, we can bring healing, hope, and the Good News to communities that need it desperately.


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve