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30 Years of Experience, One Dream

Goal₪250,000 ILS
Raised₪0 ILS

Fundraiser created byORLY LAVIE

Fundraiser funds will be received by ORLY LAVIE

30 Years of Experience, One Dream

My name is Orly Lavie.

I am an Israeli entrepreneur, a single mother of three children, and a business owner with more than 30 years of experience in international trade and supply chain management.

For decades, I have dedicated my life to helping businesses overcome challenges and grow. In recent years, I have been working on a dream that is very close to my heart transforming decades of experience into innovative technology that can help others.

Over the past nearly three years, Israel has faced one of the most difficult periods in its history. Like many small business owners, I have experienced the impact of war, economic uncertainty, rising costs, and high interest rates. These challenges have placed enormous pressure on me and my family

Despite everything, I refuse to give up.

As a single mother and the sole provider for my three children, I continue to fight for the future I have worked so hard to build.

I am not asking for charity.

I am asking for support, hope, and the opportunity to keep moving forward.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help me continue building, supporting my children, and pursuing a dream I still believe in with all my heart.

And if you are unable to contribute, sharing my story with others would mean the world to me.

Thank you for believing that perseverance, hope, and dreams still matter.

With gratitude,

orly

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