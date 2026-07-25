30 Years Behind the Lens: Opening Copper Trinity

Hi friends, family, and neighbors,





My name is Steven Zimmerman. For more than 30 years I’ve had the privilege of telling stories through photography — as an award-winning photojournalist, graphic designer, web/app developer, and visual artist. Now I’m ready to take everything I’ve learned and create something lasting right here at home.





I’m launching Copper Trinity Photo Studio in Las Cruces / Mesilla, New Mexico, a hybrid portrait photography business that combines a dedicated professional studio with flexible on-location sessions. My specialty is cinematic, fine-art style portraits for high school seniors, families, professionals needing headshots, couples, and milestone moments. Clients get the creative control and consistent quality of a studio plus the beauty and storytelling of real locations — the Mesilla Plaza, the Organ Mountains, family homes, or anywhere that matters to them.





Southern New Mexico has steady demand from NMSU students, military families, professionals, and growing families, yet few local options offer this level of artistic quality and hybrid flexibility. I want to change that.





To launch at the professional level our community deserves, I need to complete a high-end, reliable equipment setup. While I bring decades of experience (and some gear already), these investments will let me deliver exceptional results from day one:





Camera & Lenses (Canon RF system)

- Primary camera body (EOS R6 II or R5) — excellent low-light performance and speed

- 50mm f/1.2 prime — beautiful bokeh for environmental and lifestyle portraits

- 85mm f/1.2 prime (strongly recommended) — flattering compression for headshots and classic portraits

- 70-200mm f/2.8 zoom — versatile for full-body work, compression, and location flexibility





Lighting & Production Gear

- Studio lighting (high-power strobes or LED continuous lights, large softboxes, beauty dish, backdrop system, heavy-duty stands)

- Portable mobile lighting kit (Godox AD300Pro / AD200Pro series — pro reliability, TTL/HSS, long battery life, perfect for on-location)

- Essential accessories: professional tripod, rolling cases, extra batteries & cards, color calibration tools, client seating, and props





Your support will also cover critical startup needs: professional website with online booking, business insurance, initial branding & marketing, and studio space setup (500–800 sq ft in Mesilla or central Las Cruces).





I’m taking a phased approach so we can launch quickly:

- Phase 1 (Launch): Core camera body + key lenses + mobile lighting kit

- Phase 2 (Months 3–6): Add the 85mm prime + full studio lighting + backdrop system





With this foundation I project breaking even in 6–9 months and generating $25,000–$45,000+ in Year 1 revenue through tiered packages that include digital galleries and print products. Future plans include wall art sales, mini sessions, corporate headshots, and workshops.





This isn’t just a business, it’s about preserving family legacies, helping professionals put their best foot forward, celebrating love and milestones, and bringing a high-end artistic service to our community so families no longer have to travel elsewhere.





If you believe in supporting local artists and small businesses, or if you’ve ever treasured a beautiful family photo, I hope you’ll consider helping bring Copper Trinity to life. Every gift, no matter the size, makes a real difference.





I’ll post regular updates here with equipment purchases, studio progress, behind-the-scenes work, and (soon) client stories and images. Thank you for being part of this journey.





With deep gratitude,

Steven Zimmerman

Owner & Lead Photographer

Copper Trinity

Las Cruces / Mesilla, New Mexico

https://www.CopperTrinity.com