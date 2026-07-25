3 Years Clean, Just Need Help Keeping Lights On

Asking for help is never easy, but today I'm reaching out because I need assistance covering the remaining $300 of my electric bill, which is difficult for me to manage during the summer months.

Over the past three years, I have completely changed the direction of my life. After struggling with drug addiction for more than 30 years, I made the decision to get clean and have proudly remained clean for the last 3 years. The journey hasn't been easy, but I have stayed committed to building a better future one day at a time.

Since getting sober, I've worked hard to rebuild my life from the ground up. I've done it on my own—finding stability, taking responsibility for my finances and daily life, and creating a home and future I can be proud of.

With the summer heat, my electric bill has increased significantly, and right now I'm struggling to keep up. Falling behind on this bill would create a setback at a time when I'm doing everything I can to remain stable and move forward.

I'm seeking to raise $300 to cover the remaining balance on my electric bill and avoid any fees or service interruption. Any amount, no matter how small, would mean a great deal to me. If you're unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would also be a huge help.

Thank you for supporting me as I continue to move forward in my recovery and maintain the life I've fought so hard to achieve. Every donation, share, and encouraging word reminds me that I'm not alone.