Send a Healer 2 the Heights - Spiritual Nursing

Once again, I’ve been blessed with a divine calling — the opportunity to serve as a Nurse Volunteer at a powerful spiritual community retreat nestled in the breathtaking landscape of Yellowstone National Park.





For four weeks, I’ll be providing First Aid and medical support to individuals traveling from across the globe to deepen their spiritual journey — learning about Jesus, the Holy Spirit, Saint Germain, Ascended Masters, and the healing power of nature through mountain hikes, international prayer, and spiritual growth.





This is everything I love wrapped in one mission: faith, healing, and the great outdoors.





But I can’t get there without your help. Your generous donation will cover:





• ✈️ Transportation to and from Yellowstone

• 🏠 Housing during the 4-week retreat

• 🩺 Supplies to serve as an effective First Responder





When you give, you’re not just funding a trip — you’re sending one of the world’s most passionate healers into God’s creation to serve people who need care.





“Your prayers + your gift = healing in the mountains. Thank you & God bless 💜”