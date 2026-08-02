3 month mission to Zambia with Iris Global

On September 23rd, I'm traveling to Zambia to serve with Iris Global. I'm going on a three-month tourist visa and will be working with the organization during my time there.





I'm raising $3,500 to cover my time in Zambia and my flights. God has provided me with this opportunity, and I'm honored to accept the offer to be a vessel to the nations once again! During my time I will apart of evangelism, discipleship, and building churches for the local church Iris Global is connected with!





Thank you for standing with me as I go!