3 kids needing safe sleep medical beds

🌟👨‍👩‍👧‍👦✨ **Our Journey to Safety and Stability** 🙏

Every night, I lay in bed with a heart full of gratitude for my four incredible kids. But this wasn't always the case—our journey has been anything but ordinary. I am the parent to 4 biological kids and as a family we decided to give 4 of our foster kiddos a forever home after fostering them for a few years. We wanted to keep siblings together so we chose to take 2 sibling sets. Three of the four have been diagnosed with level 2 autism and adhd among other medical issues. The fourth hasn’t been diagnosed as I just haven’t had an extra 4 hours, but am quite certain she also has autism she has been diagnosed with adhd and a few other medical conditions. From the start, they faced challenges that required extra support and care, I’ve had to leave my career to stay home and homeschool and work on day in and out behaviors and issues. It’s a labor of love! But we are seeing some progress, so that makes it all worth it!

Imagine the shock when we were denied the needed medical safety beds by insurance for the third time. It felt like a punch in the gut—how could something so essential be out of reach? The state's refusal to help left us feeling helpless, but I was determined not to give up on my kids. They needed more than just comfort; they needed security and stability—a place where they could stim without fear of injury, retreat when overwhelmed, and reset for the next day. All of the kids struggle with very unsafe behaviors and lack the ability to know the consequences of such choices

We’ve tried dozens of cheaper alternatives over the years, but nothing has been durable enough or provided the peace of mind we desperately need. A good night's sleep is crucial not only for our kids' well-being but also for setting the tone for their behavior the following day. It's about more than just beds; it’s about ensuring they have every opportunity to thrive and succeed, free from the anxiety that often plagues them at bedtime.

🌙 **The Cost of Comfort & Safety** 🛏️

We need three medical safety beds for our four adopted kids—three who are neurodivergent (autism spectrum disorder) and ADHD. The cost? Around $15,000 per bed. That’s a staggering sum we simply can't afford on our own. We have always managed somehow, but now I fear the toll of sleepless nights is starting to show—in both me and my kids.

That’s where you come in. 🙌 Your support isn't just financial; it's about believing that every child deserves a safe space to rest their hearts as they navigate this complex world. It’s about supporting families like ours who are doing everything possible but need an extra hand to ensure our kids have the tools for success.

💫 **A Beacon of Hope** 🌟

If you can help us reach our goal, we will be able to purchase these three essential beds and give peace of mind not just to my children but also to countless others out there who are struggling with similar challenges. It’s about making sure that every child—neurodivergent or neurotypical—has a chance at a good night's sleep and the stability they need for their mental health and daily functioning.

Will you join us in this mission? Your support means more than we can express! 🌈💖

Thank you for reading this far and for helping our kids remain safe while they navigate this difficult world and live their fullest possible life!

We would be grateful for your prayers as we continue to navigate their changing needs day to day.

May God Bless you for charity!