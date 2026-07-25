3 days away from homelessness

I am a caregiver, I've dedicated over 30 years of my life helping others in need now I am asking for some help. I caught some kind of stomach bug which I believed to have been Norovirus. After the stomach issues ended I had lingering fatigue. I couldn't even put on a pair of pants without having to sit down and recover. Because of this I couldn't continue working around the elderly I had no strength to lift anyone I barely had enough strength to get through the day. I fell behind on some bills had to live off of savings, sold everything that had value to keep me afloat now I need some help paying my rent. I know that times are tough for everyone but every little bit helps