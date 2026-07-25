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3 Boys, One Dream: The Chance to Continue Learning

GoalE£500,000 EGP
RaisedE£0 EGP

Fundraiser created byManal Ahmed

3 Boys, One Dream: The Chance to Continue Learning

Help Three Young Boys in North Africa Continue Their Education


Education is one of the most powerful tools for changing a child's future. Yet for many families in North Africa, particularly in Egypt, the cost of quality education has become increasingly difficult to afford.


I am a parent seeking support to help my three sons continue their education for the upcoming school year. One child is entering Grade 5, and twin brothers are entering Grade 7. They are hardworking, curious, and passionate about learning. They love reading, discovering new ideas, and working toward bright futures through education.


Like many families, we are facing significant financial challenges. In recent years, educational costs in Egypt have increased dramatically. Tuition fees, school uniforms, books, and essential learning materials place a heavy burden on families who simply want to provide their children with a decent education.


The total amount needed is approximately $12,000, or $4,000 per child, which will cover:

• School tuition fees

• Required uniforms

• Books and educational materials

• Essential school-related expenses for the academic year


My children are not asking for luxury. They are simply asking for the opportunity to stay in school, continue learning, and pursue their dreams. Education is their path to a better future, and I am determined to do everything possible to keep them on that path.


Today, I am humbly reaching out to kind-hearted people around the world for help. Any contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference. Even $1 is deeply appreciated and brings us one step closer to keeping these three young students in school for another year.


If you are unable to donate, sharing this campaign with friends, family, and your community would mean just as much.


Your generosity, compassion, and belief in the power of education can help three young boys continue their studies and work toward a brighter future.


Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for considering supporting our family. Every act of kindness gives hope, and every donation helps open the door to opportunity.

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