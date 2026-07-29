MY STORY IS SIMPLE, I'VE SPENT MANY MANY YEAR'S IN INSTITUTIONS (JAILS AND PRISON'S) BECAUSE I WAS SELFISH AND INCONSIDERATE OF OTHER'S AND FELT THAT NO ONE COULD UNDERSTAND MY EMPTINESS NOR HELP ME IN THOSE AREA'S. THEN I MET JESUS IN 2002 OF OCTOBER. AND FROM THERE, GOD BEGAN TO SLOWLY IDENTIFY WITH MY PAIN AND OVER THE YEAR'S REPLACING AREA'S OF HURT, RESENTMENT AND PAIN WITH ONE SIMPLE WORD, HIS "LOVE".

THIS DIDN'T HAPPEN OVER NIGHT NOR WAS I COMPLETELY RECEPTIVE TO HIS GIFT. BUT OVER TIME, MISTAKE AFTER MISTAKE'S GOD'S GRACE BEGAN TO MANIFEST WHAT NO MAN CAN EVER DO IN A MAN. RESTORE, REDEEM, RESURRECT THAT WHICH IS HIS, YOU AND ME.

THE LORD HAS CALLED ME INTO PRISON MINISTRY UPON MY RELEASE 2027, AND HE HAS ALLOWED ME TO USE MY PAST MISHAPS AND DISAPPOINTMENTS TO CREATE A INSTITUTIONAL PODCAST CALLED, "2sides2everything". A PLATFORM CREATED TO ALLOW THOSE WHO ARE WITH IN, TO SHOW THE WORLD ON THE OUTSIDE THAT GOD EXIST ON BOTH SIDE'S OF THESE FENCES. EZEKIEL 37 "THE VISION OF THE DRY BONES", IS A REAL LIFE REVELATION OF WHAT GOD CAN DO IN THESE COMING DAY'S AND YEAR'S, AND WHO HE'LL USE TO HELP RESTORE THAT WHICH SOCIETY HAS WRITTEN OFF, GOD'S CHOSEN.

IN CLOSING, HELP ME BY POURING INTO THIS MINISTRY WHICH IS ALSO IN CHRIST JESUS.

THK YOU,





CONTACT INFO:

STAN B. STRONG #765-868

Gettingout.com

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