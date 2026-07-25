Commander & SJA criminally falsifying DISPOSITIONS

Now that $7,500 has been raised for the cost/fee association of renowned civilian military appeals attorney, retired USAF Lt Col, Frank Spinner, I am temporarily delaying hiring him as of right now due to my continued job hiring pursuit in San Antonio TX that doesn't require a background check investigation regarding repeated prior job turn downs that take into consideration my criminally falsified dispositions from my 1st court martial (to include assault charges) that I was fully acquitted of.

**Please see "updates" section for a thorough explanation of this.





I have recently learned that my chain of command to include my commander/s and or the Staff Judge Advocate (SJA) criminally falsified my dispositions from my 1st court martial from Sep 13, 2023, which resulted in a full acquittal of 5 charges, with 2 being entirely fictitious. An SAF IG complaint has been submitted by me for the SJA himself, Lt Col Sean McGarvey. This is a grave and illegal act committed by CAFB SJA, and all that is complicit.



The link to my SAF IG complaint email and all provided documents can be found here:

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ItuJyQDPcD_RGiyx9Ndu5Nl78kTMd9Pn





I was denied two job opportunities by Bexar Country, specifically due to the Assault dispositions both reading as "withdrawn & dismissed," instead of the truth being "acquitted." The 4 other dispositions to my full acquittal charges were inputted/submitted as "not criminally prosecuted," when again that is false and criminal to have entered and submitted the dispositions as such.

BACKGROUND:

I was wrongfully convicted in my "second" court martial from Judge, Major Nathan Royer (now Lt Col), on March 27, 2025. My family and I are now in the appeals process (appellate leave - non pay status) and my utmost pursuit is to have all charges rightfully dismissed via the court of criminal appeals. Judge Royer has now committed a grave injustice with his improper ruling, egregious lack of due diligence/process, and extraordinary partiality towards the gov, of which I can and will prove relentlessly. While in 8.5 months of unlawful pretrial confinement (again) of which he approved, I submitted to him to include the proper agencies, a DOD IG compliant for his unlawful ruling and explanation of his "reasons," why pretrial confinement was "necessary," (being copy and pasted reasons of my command), a cease and desist for the immediate release of pretrial confinement solely for the admission into LRTC's inpatient hospitalization treatment program. 2 Denovo reviews , and finally an Affidavit for Record all of which was signed under penalty of perjury by me and now all in my record of trial, appellate exhibits. The clear perception of bias against me for my legal submission is most apparent.





My prior court martial was on Sep 11-13, 2023, which originated from the Covid 19 unlawful mandate, and was snowballed from my chain of command falsely labeling me an insider threat, "radicalized towards an anti US Gov group in the wake of my refusal to receive the CV-19 vaccine," unlawfully ostracized against, labeled an active shooter, and accused of targeting members within my chain of command.





I was fully acquitted of all of the following charges and specifications due to the significant contradictory testimony of my chain of command:

1.) Desertion & AWOL - NG

2.) Disrespect to superior commissioned officer/commander - NG

3.) Disobeying superior commissioned officer/ commander's order - NG

4.) Disrespect to superior noncommissioned officer - NG

5.) Assault consummated by battery on 2 law enforcement officers *2 specifications* - NG





Fast forward from my full acquittal 1st court martial, and I am rethrown back into my same squadron, and under the same commander Lt Col Enrique Vazquez, who filed fictitious allegations against me, then finally moved to a different office but now under the group commander Col Barry Roche, (who was heavily complicit with the 1st court martial) disguised as an "alternate duty location." I am now issued NJP from the new complicit group commander Col Stuart Churchill (successor to Col Barry Roche) for alleged and repeated charges of AWOL, disrespect, and disobeying orders, of which I have no choice but to elect "demand trial by court martial".





Most astonishing, I am ordered by Col Stuart Churchill to no longer be able to audio record on base from this moment forward, (of which saved me from Lt Col Vazquez's disrespect charge from trial 1, accusing me of calling him a "domestic threat," of which my secret and fully audio recording revealed to be highly fictious and corrupt, that two of his 1st Sgt's remained complicit on.





My 2nd court martial was tremendously orchestrated and corrupt of which I aim to prove and fully expose.

Judge Royer convicted me of:

1.) AWOL - 2 specifications.

2.) Disrespect to superior commissioned officer - 2 specifications.

3.) Disrespect to superior noncommissioned officer - 1 specification.

4.) Disobeying orders of superior commissioned officer - 2 specifications.

If unsuccessful with my appeal, I am currently facing demotion to E1, a Bad Conduct Discharge, and 6 months confinement (time served due to concurrent).





The stated corruption of this court martial is compiled of 5 significant dire issues:

1.) Judicial (Judge) Bias, Judicial error, Abuse of discretion, allowing vast amounts of perjured witness testimony.

2.) Significant prosecutorial misconduct, proven tampering with evidence in my PIF, (Brady violations: Failing to disclose material exculpatory or impeaching evidence, which can overlap with deceitful conduct. Ethical breaches: Actions violating professional rules, which might also trigger investigations by The Judge Advocate General (TJAG) or bar complaints. In rare cases of extreme misconduct 'e.g., pervasive throughout the trial' appellate courts have described it as “outrageous” or “egregious prosecutorial misconduct,” as seen in decisions like United States v. Stellato 'where charges were dismissed due to repeated discovery abuses'.

3.) Significant Ineffective Assistance of Counsel (IAC).

4.) Egregious Unlawful Command Influence (UCI).

All combined with:

5.) Unlawful pretrial confinement of which I remained extremely limited with being able to thoroughly and properly investigate prosecution's "evidence" against me, to include the pulling of my prescribed blood pressure medication on more than 4 separate occasions, that could have led to fatal ramifications. I have missed the birth of my 2 young sons, with both times unlawfully being in pretrial confinement, received injuries to my shoulder and knee that required surgery, and experiencing significant mental health symptoms with this ongoing, over 4-year legal fight now with my Cannon AFB chain of command.





I will never quit, back down, or surrender. I will relentlessly pursue a joinder civil lawsuit against the insurmountable illegal and criminal actions of my command and all complicit, once this appeal is successful, and I can finally go on the offensive against all INVOLVED.





Thank you so much for taking the time to read this if you made it this far!!





Please view my YouTube channel, X, and Instagram accounts for weekly updates, all under @LanceCastle490





Attachments in order:

1.) Frank spinner receipt of costs/fee

2.) Insider threat

3.) Active shooter

4.) Targeting members

5.) Preferral of charges - court martial #1

6.) EOJ - Judge Col Vicki Marcus

7.) Article 15/NJP - Col Stuart Churchill

8.) Preferral of charges - court martial #2

9.) EOJ - Judge Maj Nathan Royer

10.) Court Martial #1 falsified dispositions to the FBI-CJIS division

11.) Cannon AFB Wing Commander Col Jeremy Bergin's "witness impact statement"





https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1rlLeZkByA0OYm7Si5rNGKIaYwe6Ynlv1





Proverbs 31: 8-9

Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves; ensure justice for those being crushed. Yes, speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice.





Ephesians 5: 11-13

Take no part in the worthless deeds of evil and darkness; instead, expose them. It is shameful even to talk about the things that ungodly people do in secret. But their evil intentions will be exposed when the light shines on them.